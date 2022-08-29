Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

67,000 KM

Details Features

$31,952

+ tax & licensing
$31,952

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

4X4 SUPERCAB XL 126WB

2020 Ford Ranger

4X4 SUPERCAB XL 126WB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$31,952

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9282508
  Stock #: 42-2721
  VIN: 1FTER1FH9LLA27912

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Daytime Running Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Four Wheel Drive, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Variable Speed Intermit...

