2020 Ford Ranger

34,648 KM

Details Features

$42,650

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

XLT/LARIAT

XLT/LARIAT

Location

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

34,648KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979343
  • Stock #: 43-011A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH6LLA89558

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 34,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tow Hooks, Power Mirror(s), Conventional Spare Tire, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Four Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

