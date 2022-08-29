Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Compass

50,215 KM

Details Features

$37,024

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,024

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9070777
  2. 9070777
  3. 9070777
  4. 9070777
  5. 9070777
  6. 9070777
  7. 9070777
  8. 9070777
  9. 9070777
  10. 9070777
  11. 9070777
  12. 9070777
  13. 9070777
  14. 9070777
Contact Seller

$37,024

+ taxes & licensing

50,215KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070777
  • Stock #: 42-2781
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB4LT143871

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 50,215 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), POWER LIFTGATE, TRAILHAWK DISCOUNT CREDIT, LUXURY SEAT GROUP -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2020 Jeep Compass Tr...
 50,215 KM
$37,024 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 267,684 KM
$1,153 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 75,600 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory