$17,695+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
LX+ V6/Black Line V6
2020 Kia Sorento
LX+ V6/Black Line V6
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$17,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,410KM
VIN 5XYPGDA5XLG702207
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 174,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime...
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
