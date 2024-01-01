Menu
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

108,121 KM

Details Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,121KM
VIN 2LMPJ8KP0LBL14478

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 108,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.7L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology and adaptive suspension 3.65 Axle Ratio GVWR: TBD, Active Suspension, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, ABS, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, Remote Trunk Release, Fog...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2020 Lincoln Nautilus