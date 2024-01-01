$23,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Nautilus
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,121KM
VIN 2LMPJ8KP0LBL14478
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 108,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.7L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology and adaptive suspension 3.65 Axle Ratio GVWR: TBD, Active Suspension, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, ABS, Turbocharged, Brake Assist, Remote Trunk Release, Fog...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
