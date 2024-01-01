$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,576KM
VIN KL4MMCSL8MB134077
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 59,576 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Remote Engine Start, Lane Keeping Assist...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
2021 Buick Encore GX