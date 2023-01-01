Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

38,426 KM

Details Features

$32,345

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
Base

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$32,345

+ taxes & licensing

38,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898190
  • Stock #: 43-207A
  • VIN: 3FMCR9A66MRB19568

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 38,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tires - Rear All-Season, Br...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

