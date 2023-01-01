Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Escape

41,640 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 10465062
  2. 10465062
  3. 10465062
  4. 10465062
  5. 10465062
  6. 10465062
  7. 10465062
  8. 10465062
  9. 10465062
  10. 10465062
  11. 10465062
  12. 10465062
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,640KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465062
  • Stock #: U3061
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H98MUA60093

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 41,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Steering, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Liftgate, Tow Hitch, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tem...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 95,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 3500 Laramie
 37,997 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 66,789 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory