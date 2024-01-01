$31,795+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$31,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,817KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7MUB36313
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 27,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD), All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, Brake Assist, Aluminum W...
