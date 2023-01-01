$CALL+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2021 Ford F-150
XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor
Location
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
29,410KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10429851
- Stock #: U3058
- VIN: 1FTFW1E8XMFB14233
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 29,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermitt...
