Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

29,410 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 10429851
  2. 10429851
  3. 10429851
  4. 10429851
  5. 10429851
  6. 10429851
  7. 10429851
  8. 10429851
  9. 10429851
  10. 10429851
  11. 10429851
  12. 10429851
  13. 10429851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10429851
  • Stock #: U3058
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E8XMFB14233

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 29,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio, Four Wheel Drive, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermitt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 49,241 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titan...
 57,734 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE
 25,495 KM
$31,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory