$68,672 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 6 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559122

8559122 Stock #: U2382

U2382 VIN: 1FTEW1EP0MFA95811

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 17,601 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, ABS, Tire...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.