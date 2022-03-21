$73,997+ tax & licensing
$73,997
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
4X4 - SUPERCREW PLATINUM - 145 WB
Location
26,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761775
- Stock #: 42-1551
- VIN: 1FTFW1E55MFB56833
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 26,541 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conve...
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1