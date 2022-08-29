Menu
2021 Ford F-250

32,624 KM

Details Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2021 Ford F-250

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4x4 - Crew Cab XLT - 160 WB

2021 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW 4x4 - Crew Cab XLT - 160 WB

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9204496
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9204496
  • Stock #: U2434
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BN1MED34466

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 32,624 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp), Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Intermittent...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

