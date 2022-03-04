2021 Ford Ranger

$49,917 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 5 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8610842

8610842 Stock #: 42-1241

42-1241 VIN: 1FTER4FH1MLD39516

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 43,529 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Stability C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.