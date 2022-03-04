$49,917+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,917
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2021 Ford Ranger
2021 Ford Ranger
4X4 SUPERCREW LARIAT 126 WB
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$49,917
+ taxes & licensing
43,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8610842
- Stock #: 42-1241
- VIN: 1FTER4FH1MLD39516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 43,529 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Stability C...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1