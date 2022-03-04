Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Ranger

43,529 KM

Details Features

$49,917

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,917

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

4X4 SUPERCREW LARIAT 126 WB

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

4X4 SUPERCREW LARIAT 126 WB

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 8610842
  2. 8610842
  3. 8610842
  4. 8610842
  5. 8610842
  6. 8610842
  7. 8610842
  8. 8610842
  9. 8610842
  10. 8610842
  11. 8610842
  12. 8610842
Contact Seller

$49,917

+ taxes & licensing

43,529KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8610842
  • Stock #: 42-1241
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH1MLD39516

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 43,529 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Brake Assist, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Stability C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2013 Nissan Murano LE
 128,793 KM
$15,867 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger 4X4...
 43,529 KM
$49,917 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 Supe...
 255,698 KM
$19,867 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory