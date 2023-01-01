$36,027+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,027
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2021 Honda CR-V
2021 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$36,027
+ taxes & licensing
20,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9609979
- Stock #: 42-3623
- VIN: 2HKRW2H29MH220026
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Turbocharged, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Da...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1