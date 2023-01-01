Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

20,000 KM

Details Features

$36,027

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

LX

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

20,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9609979
  • Stock #: 42-3623
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29MH220026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Turbocharged, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Da...

