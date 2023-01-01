2021 Honda CR-V

$36,027 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9609979

9609979 Stock #: 42-3623

42-3623 VIN: 2HKRW2H29MH220026

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Turbocharged, Tires - Rear All-Season, ABS, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Da...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.