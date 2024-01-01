$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
Used
88,900KM
VIN 1C6HJTFG3ML546051
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 88,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Transmission Skid Plate Selec-Speed Control, GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, UCONNECT 4...
