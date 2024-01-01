Menu
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

68,906 KM

Details Features

$32,694

+ tax & licensing
Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

Used
68,906KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG9MS546386

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 68,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters (STD), NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

