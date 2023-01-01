Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

14,200 KM

$50,999

$50,999

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$50,999

14,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934016
  • Stock #: 43-0231B
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2MX065829

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 14,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Rear Window, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Brake Assist, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Conventional Spare Tire, Privacy Glass, Daytime Running Lig...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

