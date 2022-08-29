$1,126+ tax & licensing
$1,126
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2022 Ford Bronco
2-Door Outer Banks
Location
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
6,211KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9046024
- Stock #: U2421
- VIN: 1FMDE5AH6NLA78532
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Mileage 6,211 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Floor Mats, Passenger Air Bag, Security System, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers...
