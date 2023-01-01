$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
37,133KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B69NRD75221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 37,133 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Defrost, Requires Subscription, Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Satellite
