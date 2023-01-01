Menu
2022 Ford Escape

21,451 KM

Details Features

$37,899

+ tax & licensing
$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

21,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217805
  • Stock #: U2466
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H65NUA55196

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 21,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, ABS, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear All-Season, Requires Subscription, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Liftgate, Steering Wheel Audio...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

