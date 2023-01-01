$37,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,899
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2022 Ford Escape
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$37,899
+ taxes & licensing
21,451KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217805
- Stock #: U2466
- VIN: 1FMCU9H65NUA55196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 21,451 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), All Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, ABS, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear All-Season, Requires Subscription, Aluminum Wheels, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Liftgate, Steering Wheel Audio...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1