2022 Ford MAVERICK

3,549 KM

Details Features

$37,994

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL/XLT/LARIAT

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XL/XLT/LARIAT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,549KM
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA89540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 3,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD), Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Audio Input, LED Headlights, Smart Device Integration...

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2022 Ford MAVERICK