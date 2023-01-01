Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

10 KM

Details Features

$47,622

+ tax & licensing
$47,622

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

LARIAT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

2022 Ford MAVERICK

LARIAT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$47,622

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9546544
  • Stock #: U2460
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F92NRA81977

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD), Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Child Safety Locks, Knee Air Bag, Front Collis...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

