$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV
2022 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5CV7NL529293
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Satellite Radio, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Door Locks, Variable Speed Intermitt...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
2020 Nissan Murano SL 36,741 KM $31,595 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 35,690 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL 99,741 KM $21,994 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-443-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2022 Nissan Kicks