$38,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
RS
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$38,800
+ taxes & licensing
12,788KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10361727
- Stock #: U3049
- VIN: 3GNAXWEG4PL127363
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 12,788 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Power Windows, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Driver Adjustab...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1