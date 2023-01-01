Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 GMC Yukon

12,000 KM

Details Features

$89,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Yukon

2023 GMC Yukon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 9934010
  2. 9934010
  3. 9934010
  4. 9934010
  5. 9934010
  6. 9934010
  7. 9934010
  8. 9934010
  9. 9934010
  10. 9934010
  11. 9934010
  12. 9934010
  13. 9934010
Contact Seller

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934010
  • Stock #: 43-040A
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKD7PR216663

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Windows, Lea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

2021 Toyota Tacoma
14,200 KM
$50,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 89,500 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon SLT
 12,000 KM
$89,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory