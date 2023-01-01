$34,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$34,795
+ taxes & licensing
204KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE2F37RH101622
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 204 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Back-Up Camera, Knee Air Bag, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Tires - Front Performance, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Rear D...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
2021 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 29,565 KM $42,650 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan EX 204 KM $34,795 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L 112,780 KM $20,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
Call Dealer
613-443-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,795
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2024 Honda Civic