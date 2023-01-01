Menu
1987 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

190,697 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Two tops*Convertible and Removable Hard Top*2dr C

Two tops*Convertible and Removable Hard Top*2dr C

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

190,697KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069866
  • Stock #: 71522
  • VIN: WDBBA48D8HA071522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour G
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 190,697 KM

Vehicle Description

Removable Hardtop and convertible top, Currently 118494 miles, Engine rebuilt at 106000 miles, Clean CarFax, Last appraisal 2011 and receipts can be reviewed. Originally an US vehicle. AM/FM/CD, Leather seats, Power windows, Cruise control, 5.6L engine, Rear wheel drive.Roadworthy at the time of Dealership Purchase. Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

