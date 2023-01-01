$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Essex Motors
519-776-7555
1987 Mercedes-Benz 560SL
Two tops*Convertible and Removable Hard Top*2dr C
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
190,697KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 10069866
- VIN: WDBBA48D8HA071522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour G
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 190,697 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
