2002 Ford F-250

485,250 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2002 Ford F-250

2002 Ford F-250

Super Duty XL | AS IS

2002 Ford F-250

Super Duty XL | AS IS

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

485,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5753538
  • Stock #: MA400B
  • VIN: 1FTNX20F92EC25217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Flint
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MA400B
  • Mileage 485,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

