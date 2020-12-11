Menu
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

191,279 KM

Details Description

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Overland *AS IS NOT SAFETIED*

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

191,279KM
Used
  • VIN: 1J8GW68J04C233547

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

