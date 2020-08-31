2006 Ford Five Hundred

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system Belt-Minder for driver/front passenger safety belts Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column Remote Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener Mini spare tire (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr steering Delayed accessory pwr Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Perimeter anti-theft system Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Painted bright grille w/chrome surround

Additional Features Cargo Net SPEED CONTROL Keyless Entry Keypad outside temp display Grocery bag hooks in trunk 72 litre fuel tank Pwr remote trunk release Front seatback map pockets perimeter lighting Independent front/rear suspension Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down Chrome trim on front/rear fascias Fixed interval windshield wipers Message centre/trip computer w/compass Dual auxiliary pwr points Front/rear door trim-inc: map pockets/bottle holders Front passenger/(2) rear grab handles Pwr pedals w/memory Analog clock in instrument panel Side-impact protection system 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio/speed controls 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/adjustable head restraints Audiophile AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer/MP3 player-inc: subwoofer Rear A/C ducts Premium sound pkg (NVH/sound insolation) Lockable glove box w/dampened door LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) system on rear outboard seat locations Woodgrain trim-inc: centre stack, instrument panel, centre console 68 amp-hour battery w/battery saver 3.0L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant Lighting-inc: illuminated entry, rear reading Overhead console-inc: dome light, maplight, sunglass holder Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing Vinyl-wrapped centre console w/stitching-inc: armrest, (2) cupholders, storage P225/55R18 performance BSW tires Chrome heated folding pwr exterior mirrors-inc: memory, puddle lamps Rear seat armrest-inc: cupholders, storage Heated front leather bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger, manual lumbar adjust, fold-flat passenger, driver seat memory settings 18 8-spoke bright aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.