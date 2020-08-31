Menu
2006 Ford Five Hundred

212,486 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2006 Ford Five Hundred

2006 Ford Five Hundred

Limited | AS IS

2006 Ford Five Hundred

Limited | AS IS

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

212,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5753544
  • Stock #: AC390A
  • VIN: 1FAHP25106G104490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AC390A
  • Mileage 212,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
Belt-Minder for driver/front passenger safety belts
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mini spare tire
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Pwr door locks
Pwr steering
Delayed accessory pwr
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Perimeter anti-theft system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Painted bright grille w/chrome surround
Cargo Net
SPEED CONTROL
Keyless Entry Keypad
outside temp display
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
72 litre fuel tank
Pwr remote trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
perimeter lighting
Independent front/rear suspension
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Chrome trim on front/rear fascias
Fixed interval windshield wipers
Message centre/trip computer w/compass
Dual auxiliary pwr points
Front/rear door trim-inc: map pockets/bottle holders
Front passenger/(2) rear grab handles
Pwr pedals w/memory
Analog clock in instrument panel
Side-impact protection system
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio/speed controls
60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/adjustable head restraints
Audiophile AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer/MP3 player-inc: subwoofer
Rear A/C ducts
Premium sound pkg (NVH/sound insolation)
Lockable glove box w/dampened door
LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) system on rear outboard seat locations
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre stack, instrument panel, centre console
68 amp-hour battery w/battery saver
3.0L DOHC 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry, rear reading
Overhead console-inc: dome light, maplight, sunglass holder
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
Vinyl-wrapped centre console w/stitching-inc: armrest, (2) cupholders, storage
P225/55R18 performance BSW tires
Chrome heated folding pwr exterior mirrors-inc: memory, puddle lamps
Rear seat armrest-inc: cupholders, storage
Heated front leather bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger, manual lumbar adjust, fold-flat passenger, driver seat memory settings
18 8-spoke bright aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

