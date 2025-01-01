Menu
Rear wheel drive, 4.8L-V8 Vortec, Six seats, OnStar, Cruise control, AM/FM/CD, Keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, Tow hooks, Power window, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

245,836 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

12759678

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,836KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 245,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear wheel drive, 4.8L-V8 Vortec, Six seats, OnStar, Cruise control, AM/FM/CD, Keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, Tow hooks, Power window, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.    

Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih has 19 years of experience.

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500