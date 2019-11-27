Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388817
  • Stock #: M9546A
  • VIN: 1FTYR44E99PA28194
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Ford Ranger Sport only has 120,321km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! With less than 120,321km on this Ford Ranger, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Ranger Sport. It is incomparable for the price and quality. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams!

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4.0L SOHC SMPI 12-VALVE V6 ENGINE
  • 5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • cupholders
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
Seating
  • Rear jump seats
  • Cloth front 60/40 split bench seat
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Raised pwr dome hood
  • 12v pwr point
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Safety
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system
  • Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
  • Airbag deactivation switch
  • 2-point restraint for front centre passenger
  • Airbag Front Passenger Sensing System (FPSS) & Restraint Control Module (RCM)
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 6' pickup box
  • (4) cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Quick-release tailgate w/large Ford badge
  • Smokers pkg w/black ash cup in cupholder & lighter
  • Dual front sun visors w/driver-side strap
  • Single-note horn
  • HD gas charged shock absorbers
  • Manual day & night rearview mirror
  • 115 amp alternator
  • Trailer tow class III
  • Bedrail & tailgate protectors
  • Black textured vinyl floor covering
  • Low series door trim panel
  • Black urethane 4-spoke steering wheel
  • Rally gauge cluster w/tachometer, fuel & temp gauges
  • Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes
  • Skid plates -inc: fuel tank, transfer case
  • Outboard 3-point manual lap & shoulder belts -inc: height adjusters, pretensioners & energy management retractors
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD-player/MP3 playback -inc: aux input jack, clock

