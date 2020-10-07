2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Brake/Park Interlock Dual note horn Rear child safety door locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Convenience Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console HID Headlamps rain sensing windshield wipers Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Remote Start System Easy Clean Floor Mats SmartBeam Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Rear window wiper w/washer Instrument cluster w/tachometer Security SECURITY ALARM Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear seatback grocery bag hooks 2ND Row Heated Seats 3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor tailgate seat 2nd row Stow N' Go bucket seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Bright grille Chrysler wing badge on grille Comfort Illuminated Entry Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer Driver door sill storage bin Overhead Storage Bins Air filtration Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr Liftgate Pwr door locks Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Rear fascia scuff pad Front/rear body-colour fascias w/bright insert Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass 160 Amp Alternator Bright License Plate Brow Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front air dam Audio input jack Interior Assist Handles Door ajar warning lamp Dual Glove Boxes Bright door handles 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Lower instrument panel cubby bin chrome mirrors Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination Illuminated Front Door Storage Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags Luxury Door Trim Panel Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets Vehicle info centre All row side curtain air bags Auxiliary 115V pwr outlet Body-colour sill applique Bright belt moulding Bright body-side moulding Bright side rails & black crossbars Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready) Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front seat removable centre console ParkSense rear parking assist Pwr rear quarter vented windows Upgraded full floor carpeting Adjustable driver lumbar Driver-side auto-dimming mirror Exterior mirror turn signal indicators Headlamp time off delay Left pwr sliding door Liftgate flood light Low washer fluid warning lamp Pwr windows w/front one-touch Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light Right pwr sliding door Satin silver centre stack instrument panel bezel Sliding door alert 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer Pwr fold-away pwr mirrors *Tilt feature in reverse only on driver's side mirror* Luxury leather low-back bucket seats 8-way pwr front seats w/driver memory Automatic air conditioning w/3-zone temp control Madrona/silver instrument panel bezel 506-Watt Amplifier 600 amp maintenance-free battery 4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 engine 4-wheel disk brakes AutoStick transmission Media centre 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 6.5 touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera 17 x 6.5 aluminum chrome clad wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.