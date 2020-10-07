This 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Limited is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake/Park Interlock
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
HID Headlamps
rain sensing windshield wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Remote Start System
Easy Clean Floor Mats
SmartBeam Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
2ND Row Heated Seats
3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor tailgate seat
2nd row Stow N' Go bucket seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Bright grille
Chrysler wing badge on grille
Illuminated Entry
Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer
Driver door sill storage bin
Overhead Storage Bins
Air filtration
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr door locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
Rear fascia scuff pad
Front/rear body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
SPEED CONTROL
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
160 Amp Alternator
Bright License Plate Brow
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front air dam
Audio input jack
Interior Assist Handles
Door ajar warning lamp
Dual Glove Boxes
Bright door handles
2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
chrome mirrors
Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
Illuminated Front Door Storage
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
Luxury Door Trim Panel
Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
Vehicle info centre
All row side curtain air bags
Auxiliary 115V pwr outlet
Body-colour sill applique
Bright belt moulding
Bright body-side moulding
Bright side rails & black crossbars
Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready)
Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front seat removable centre console
ParkSense rear parking assist
Pwr rear quarter vented windows
Upgraded full floor carpeting
Adjustable driver lumbar
Driver-side auto-dimming mirror
Exterior mirror turn signal indicators
Headlamp time off delay
Left pwr sliding door
Liftgate flood light
Low washer fluid warning lamp
Pwr windows w/front one-touch
Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light
Right pwr sliding door
Satin silver centre stack instrument panel bezel
Sliding door alert
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Pwr fold-away pwr mirrors *Tilt feature in reverse only on driver's side mirror*
Luxury leather low-back bucket seats
8-way pwr front seats w/driver memory
Automatic air conditioning w/3-zone temp control
Madrona/silver instrument panel bezel
506-Watt Amplifier
600 amp maintenance-free battery
4.0L SOHC SMPI 24V V6 engine
4-wheel disk brakes
AutoStick transmission
Media centre 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, hard disk drive, 6.5 touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera
17 x 6.5 aluminum chrome clad wheels
