$3,395+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,395
+ taxes & licensing
Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2010 Dodge Journey
2010 Dodge Journey
Low K's*SXT*FWD*Cruise Control
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,395
+ taxes & licensing
175,396KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9602707
- Stock #: 63098
- VIN: 3D4PG5FV9AT163098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,396 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Essex Motors
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3