Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

175,396 KM

Details Description Features

$3,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,395

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

Low K's*SXT*FWD*Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

Low K's*SXT*FWD*Cruise Control

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1675996692
  2. 1675996691
  3. 1675996692
  4. 1675996691
  5. 1675996691
  6. 1675996691
  7. 1675996692
  8. 1675996740
  9. 1675996740
  10. 1675996740
  11. 1675996740
  12. 1675996740
  13. 1675996740
  14. 1675996740
  15. 1675996740
  16. 1675996740
  17. 1675996739
  18. 1675996740
  19. 1675996740
  20. 1675996739
  21. 1675996739
  22. 1675996692
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,395

+ taxes & licensing

175,396KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9602707
  • Stock #: 63098
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV9AT163098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Front wheel drive, Cruise control, Keyless entry, AM/FM/CD, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 3.5L-6cyl. Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.    Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and Zack Rafih - 15 years experience. www.essexmotors.ca Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2010 Dodge Journey L...
 175,396 KM
$3,395 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 89,219 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 60,663 KM
$37,996 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory