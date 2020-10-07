2010 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Mini spare tire Front/rear floor mats (2) coat hooks Overhead console w/sunglass holder Quad beam halogen headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Safety Reverse Sensing System Automatic Headlamps Dual note horn Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Comfort Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr Liftgate Pwr steering Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Trim 3-bar chrome grille Exterior Fog lamps w/chrome bezel Security SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription Dual chrome exhaust tips Front seatback map pockets Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers (6) cup holders 2nd row heat & A/C vents 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes Body colour spoiler Chromed door handles Message centre w/compass Pwr locks w/autolock Rear 2-speed wiper Rear cargo management system located under floor Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Solar tinted front windows (3) grab handles P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers Black rocker/door clad mouldings 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat EasyFold remote rear seat release Front console w/deep bin Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable Battery saver w/accessory delay Body colour illuminated door entry keypad Brushed aluminum instrument panel finish Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors 1st & 2nd row map lights Gear shifter w/chrome bezel Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob (2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net Front seat side impact air bags 3.16 Axle Ratio 3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine One touch integrated start (OTIS) Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter (4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel, centre console, 2nd row & cargo area Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist 18 chrome-clad aluminum wheels Convenience Pkg -inc: auto headlamps, electrochromic rearview mirror, steering wheel audio controls, SecuriCode illuminated driver door entry keypad Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps, integrated blind spot mirrors Premium sound system II -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3 playback, (9) speakers, audio input jack, clock Leather trimmed heated front bucket seats w/memory -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar, 6-way pwr passenger seat w/fold-flat feature, adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.