Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Ford Edge Limited. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD FordEdge Limited. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Edge Limited will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Ford Edge Limited will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mini spare tire
Front/rear floor mats
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Quad beam halogen headlamps
All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Reverse Sensing System
Automatic Headlamps
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr steering
Roof Antenna
3-bar chrome grille
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)