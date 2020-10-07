Menu
2010 Ford Edge

220,123 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited | *AS IS*

2010 Ford Edge

Limited | *AS IS*

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

220,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5947251
  • Stock #: 95827A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC2ABA10793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95827A
  • Mileage 220,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2010 Ford Edge Limited. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD FordEdge Limited. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Edge Limited will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Ford Edge Limited will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mini spare tire
Front/rear floor mats
(2) coat hooks
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Quad beam halogen headlamps
All Wheel Drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Reverse Sensing System
Automatic Headlamps
Dual note horn
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Ambient Lighting
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr steering
Roof Antenna
3-bar chrome grille
Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Body Colour Door Handles
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Front seatback map pockets
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
(6) cup holders
2nd row heat & A/C vents
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
Body colour spoiler
Chromed door handles
Message centre w/compass
Pwr locks w/autolock
Rear 2-speed wiper
Rear cargo management system located under floor
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
(3) grab handles
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
Body colour upper/MIC black lower bumpers
Black rocker/door clad mouldings
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Front console w/deep bin
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down front/rear disable
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Body colour illuminated door entry keypad
Brushed aluminum instrument panel finish
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
1st & 2nd row map lights
Gear shifter w/chrome bezel
Leather wrapped shifter w/colour keyed shift knob
(2) cargo tie-down hooks w/net
Front seat side impact air bags
3.16 Axle Ratio
3.5L V6 Duratec 35 engine
One touch integrated start (OTIS)
Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
Dual zone automatic temp control w/chrome registers, particulate air filter
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: front instrument panel, centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fuel cap, oil change reminder, door/liftgate ajar, low coolant, lamp outage indicator
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist
18 chrome-clad aluminum wheels
Convenience Pkg -inc: auto headlamps, electrochromic rearview mirror, steering wheel audio controls, SecuriCode illuminated driver door entry keypad
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors w/memory, puddle lamps, integrated blind spot mirrors
Premium sound system II -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3 playback, (9) speakers, audio input jack, clock
Leather trimmed heated front bucket seats w/memory -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar, 6-way pwr passenger seat w/fold-flat feature, adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

