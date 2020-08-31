2010 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake/transmission shift interlock Child security rear door locks StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/enhanced rollover protection OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service -inc: (1) year Directions & Connections plan w/Turn by Turn navigation Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/Onstar controls Ultrasonic rear parking aid Convenience Cruise Control Remote Vehicle Start 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Front round halogen fog lamps Power Options Pwr Liftgate Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Trim Body coloured bodyside mouldings Seating 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Battery rundown protection oil life monitor Variable assist pwr steering Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass Limited use compact spare tire/wheel Silver-painted roof rails w/black end caps Body coloured rear spoiler Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers Front centre console w/storage Tilt & telescoping steering column Programmable pwr locks w/lockout protection Programmable remote keyless entry w/panic button Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors Cargo storage under rear floor Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system Front row side impact airbags All rows head curtain side impact airbags LATCH child safety seat system Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls Hex fixed antenna Chrome beltline mouldings Automatic tri-zone climate control 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/Smart Slide 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Rearview camera system w/rearview mirror integrated display 170 amp alternator 3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing Bluetooth system w/microphone & voice recognition Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit 5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices) Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist Pwr windows w/driver & passenger express up/down, rear disable Rear seat audio controls -inc: (2) headphone jacks, controls for volume/station selection/media 20 x 7.5 chrome clad aluminum wheels High-intensity discharge (HID) projector low beam headlamps w/auto on-off -inc: halogen projector high beams P255/55R20 all-season BSW tires 115V 3-prong pwr outlet in back of 1st row console AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 playback, USB port -inc: aux input jack, seek & scan, digital clock, auto tone control, radio data system (RDS), auto volume, TheftLock, 36 presets, Bose 10-speaker audio system w/amplifier Body coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators, driver side auto-dimming w/memory 7-passenger seating -inc: leather appointed heated front bucket seats, 8-way pwr driver seat w/memory, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, dual pwr lumbar, 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs, 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat HD trailering equipment -inc: hitch platform, trans cooler, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2 trailering receiver, electric brake controller jumper harness

