2010 GMC Acadia

125,425 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
SLT2 | AS IS

SLT2 | AS IS

Location

  7. 5753553
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

125,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5753553
  • Stock #: JA079A
  • VIN: 1GKLVNED6AJ212649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JA079A
  • Mileage 125,425 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/enhanced rollover protection
OnStar in-vehicle communications & assistance service -inc: (1) year Directions & Connections plan w/Turn by Turn navigation
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/Onstar controls
Ultrasonic rear parking aid
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front round halogen fog lamps
Pwr Liftgate
4-wheel independent suspension
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Body coloured bodyside mouldings
3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Battery rundown protection
oil life monitor
Variable assist pwr steering
Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
Limited use compact spare tire/wheel
Silver-painted roof rails w/black end caps
Body coloured rear spoiler
Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
Front centre console w/storage
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Programmable pwr locks w/lockout protection
Programmable remote keyless entry w/panic button
Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
Cargo storage under rear floor
Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
Front row side impact airbags
All rows head curtain side impact airbags
LATCH child safety seat system
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Hex fixed antenna
Chrome beltline mouldings
Automatic tri-zone climate control
2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/Smart Slide
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Rearview camera system w/rearview mirror integrated display
170 amp alternator
3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
Bluetooth system w/microphone & voice recognition
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass
Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices)
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger express up/down, rear disable
Rear seat audio controls -inc: (2) headphone jacks, controls for volume/station selection/media
20 x 7.5 chrome clad aluminum wheels
High-intensity discharge (HID) projector low beam headlamps w/auto on-off -inc: halogen projector high beams
P255/55R20 all-season BSW tires
115V 3-prong pwr outlet in back of 1st row console
AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 playback, USB port -inc: aux input jack, seek & scan, digital clock, auto tone control, radio data system (RDS), auto volume, TheftLock, 36 presets, Bose 10-speaker audio system w/amplifier
Body coloured pwr folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: turn signal indicators, driver side auto-dimming w/memory
7-passenger seating -inc: leather appointed heated front bucket seats, 8-way pwr driver seat w/memory, 4-way pwr front passenger seat, dual pwr lumbar, 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs, 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
HD trailering equipment -inc: hitch platform, trans cooler, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2 trailering receiver, electric brake controller jumper harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

