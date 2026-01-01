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2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara*4x4*Removable Hard/Soft Tops*Cruise Control
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara*4x4*Removable Hard/Soft Tops*Cruise Control
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Sold As Is
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 309,563 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4, 3.8L-6cyl, Removable hard and soft tops, Satellite radio connectivity, AM/FM/CD, Remote start, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Tow hooks, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows and locks, Air conditioning, 4dr, SUV.
Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Essex Motors uses live market pricing, which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants, and budget? We sell SUVs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle you are looking for, call us, and we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing, and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle. Rust protection and extended warranties are available for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.
Call today to schedule your appointment. Fresh Inventory arrives daily! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack has 20 years of experience.
Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex
Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.
Vehicle Features
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519-776-7555