Leather, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 6.2L V8 SFI High-Output. Recent Arrival! Inferno Orange Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS | Heated Seats | Sunroof | HUD Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Most owners love the Camaros storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Feature content favourites include the powerful Bose stereo, and a simple-to-use central command interface. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

81,801 KM

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

VIN 2G1FT1EW5B9197432

Vehicle Description

Leather, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, 6.2L V8 SFI High-Output.

Recent Arrival! Inferno Orange Metallic 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS | Heated Seats | Sunroof | HUD



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Most owners love the Camaro's storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Feature content favourites include the powerful Bose stereo, and a simple-to-use central command interface. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

519-776-6447

2011 Chevrolet Camaro