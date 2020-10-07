Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

180,123 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *AS IS*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring *AS IS*

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5947260
  2. 5947260
  3. 5947260
  4. 5947260
  5. 5947260
  6. 5947260
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,123KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5947260
  • Stock #: 95860
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DG4BR671112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95860
  • Mileage 180,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Touring. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chrysler Town & Country Touring is the one!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
TOURING SUSPENSION
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Fog Lamps
Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Front seat side air bags
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Compact Spare Tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr door locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front/rear body-colour fascias
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Tire carrier winch
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor tailgate seat
2nd row Stow N' Go bucket seats
Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer
Air filtration
Left rear quarter trim storage bin
Overhead console w/bins
SPEED CONTROL
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Interior Assist Handles
Dual Glove Boxes
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
Illuminated Front Door Storage
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags
P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires
Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
Vehicle info centre
All row side curtain air bags
Auxiliary 115V pwr outlet
Body-colour sill applique
Bright belt moulding
Bright body-side moulding
Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready)
Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front seat removable centre console
Pwr rear quarter vented windows
Left pwr sliding door
Liftgate flood light
Low washer fluid warning lamp
Pwr windows w/front one-touch
Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light
Right pwr sliding door
Sliding door alert
Automatic air conditioning w/3-zone temp control
Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars
Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors
Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag
Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Tire pressure monitor -inc: Cora tire pressure monitoring sensor
3.6L VVT V6 engine
700 amp maintenance-free battery
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Media centre 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, 30GB hard disk drive, 6.5 touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera
6-speed automatic transmission -inc: autostick
Cloth low-back bucket seats -inc: pwr 8-way driver seat, pwr driver lumbar adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 97,390 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE |...
 104,999 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 22,166 KM
$22,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory