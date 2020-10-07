Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Touring. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chrysler Town & Country Touring is the one!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
TOURING SUSPENSION
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Fog Lamps
Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Front seat side air bags
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Compact Spare Tire
Universal Garage Door Opener
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
analog clock
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr door locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front/rear body-colour fascias
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Tire carrier winch
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor tailgate seat
2nd row Stow N' Go bucket seats
Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer
Air filtration
Left rear quarter trim storage bin
Overhead console w/bins
SPEED CONTROL
Tip Start
Interior Observation Mirror
Sunscreen Glass
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Interior Assist Handles
Dual Glove Boxes
active head restraints
Full floor carpeting
Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination
Illuminated Front Door Storage
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags