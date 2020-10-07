2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Fog Lamps Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Dual note horn Rear child safety door locks Front seat side air bags Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Fixed long mast antenna Convenience Compact Spare Tire Universal Garage Door Opener Easy Clean Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers analog clock Rear window wiper w/washer Instrument cluster w/tachometer Automatic Quad halogen headlamps -inc: time off delay Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Pwr Liftgate Pwr door locks Pwr rack & pinion steering Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Front/rear body-colour fascias Body-colour door handles Bright grille Exterior Tire carrier winch Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks 3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor tailgate seat 2nd row Stow N' Go bucket seats Comfort Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer Air filtration Left rear quarter trim storage bin Overhead console w/bins

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Tip Start Interior Observation Mirror Sunscreen Glass 160 Amp Alternator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Interior Assist Handles Dual Glove Boxes active head restraints Full floor carpeting Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light Lower instrument panel cubby bin Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination Illuminated Front Door Storage Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Driver & front passenger advanced multistage air bags P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets Vehicle info centre All row side curtain air bags Auxiliary 115V pwr outlet Body-colour sill applique Bright belt moulding Bright body-side moulding Child seat anchor system (LATCH ready) Front illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front seat removable centre console Pwr rear quarter vented windows Left pwr sliding door Liftgate flood light Low washer fluid warning lamp Pwr windows w/front one-touch Rear swiveling reading/courtesy light Right pwr sliding door Sliding door alert Automatic air conditioning w/3-zone temp control Black side roof rails -inc: integrated crossbars Body-colour fold-away heated pwr mirrors Driver inflatable knee-bolster air bag Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls Tire pressure monitor -inc: Cora tire pressure monitoring sensor 3.6L VVT V6 engine 700 amp maintenance-free battery 16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS Media centre 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD player, 30GB hard disk drive, 6.5 touch-screen display, audio input jack, ParkView rear backup camera 6-speed automatic transmission -inc: autostick Cloth low-back bucket seats -inc: pwr 8-way driver seat, pwr driver lumbar adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.