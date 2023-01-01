$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
Super Duty XLT*Travel Van with Bed*Low K's
Location
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,595KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10522500
- Stock #: 31991
- VIN: 1FBNE3BL9BDA31991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
