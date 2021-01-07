Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

168,598 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6530937
  • Stock #: MB049A
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA3BG255130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB049A
  • Mileage 168,598 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2011 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L is king of the off-road. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Storm Grey Metallic on Dark Titanium GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L could end up being the perfect match for you. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L is a perfect addition to any home.

antenna
Remote Keyless Entry
CUP HOLDERS
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Cloth Seat Trim
Side guard door beams
Chrome centre caps
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Pick up box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Air conditioning, manual single zone
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
Brakes, front disc and rear drum
Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Air bag, frontal dual stage, driver and right front passenger -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bag, seat-mounted side-impact, driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Airbag, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, heated, power adjusting, manual fold, black
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Grille, chrome surround
Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member
Audio system, AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player, auxiliary input jack, seek-scan -inc: digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, radio data system (RDS), (6) uplevel performance audio speakers
Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17) steel spare
Tires, P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires -inc: matching spare
Wheel trim, 432 mm (17) chrome appearance -inc: chrome centre caps
Locks, door, programmable lock and unlock feature, power with key ignition lockout prevention
Seats, front 40/20/40 split bench seat -inc: manual recline, manual driver lumbar, centre fold-down armrest w/open top storage bin
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting with vinyl mats
Transmission, 4-speed automatic w/OD -inc: tow/haul mode
OnStar, in vehicle communications system and assistance service with 6 months of Directions and Connections plan with Turn-By-Turn Navigation
5'8 pickup box
Convenience pkg -inc: remote keyless entry, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, aux input jack, seek-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, radio data system (RDS), (6) uplevel performance audio speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

