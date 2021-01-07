You can find this 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2011 4WD GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L is king of the off-road. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Storm Grey Metallic on Dark Titanium GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L could end up being the perfect match for you. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition | 4X4 | Cruise Control | 4.8L is a perfect addition to any home.
Vehicle Features
antenna
Remote Keyless Entry
CUP HOLDERS
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Cloth Seat Trim
Side guard door beams
Chrome centre caps
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Pick up box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Air dam, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'GMC' emblem at centre of grille
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Air conditioning, manual single zone
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Mirror, rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel & column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member
Audio system, AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player, auxiliary input jack, seek-scan -inc: digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, radio data system (RDS), (6) uplevel performance audio speakers