2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,395KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4481502
  • Stock #: 95590A
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC0C7176813
Exterior Colour
AUTUMN METALLIC
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. The 2012 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Autumn Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Jet Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Autumn Metallic exterior over Jet Black interior making this the one to own!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Comfort
  • Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
Safety
  • Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Additional Features
  • Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
  • Child security electronic rear door locks
  • Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
  • Acoustics package
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Trunk entrapment release, internal
  • Locks, front and rear doors, power
  • Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
  • Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
  • Antenna, short, roof mounted
  • Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
  • Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down
  • Heater ducts, rear passenger
  • Storage, upper dash
  • Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror
  • Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted
  • Rear floor mats, carpeted
  • Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
  • Seating, premium cloth
  • Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
  • Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
  • Seating, front bucket
  • Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
  • Audio system, AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback, graphical display
  • Audio system, 6-speaker system -inc: aux input jack
  • Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
  • Seating, articulating centre armrest
  • Seating, 6-way manual driver
  • Lighting, front reading lights
  • Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
  • Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
  • Windows, power, driver express up/down
  • Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
  • Glass, solar ray, tinted
  • Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
  • Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
  • Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Airbags, front passenger/child sensing system
  • Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
  • Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
  • Airbags, driver and front passenger
  • Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
  • Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design
  • Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
  • Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
  • Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
  • Transmission, 6-speed manual
  • Wheels, 16 x 6.5 steel with painted silver wheel covers
  • OnStar, in Vehicle Communications System and Assistance Service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

