This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. The 2012 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Autumn Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Jet Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Autumn Metallic exterior over Jet Black interior making this the one to own!