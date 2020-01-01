This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. The 2012 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Autumn Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Jet Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA - REMOTE START - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Autumn Metallic exterior over Jet Black interior making this the one to own!
- Convenience
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
- Safety
- Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
- Additional Features
- Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
- Child security electronic rear door locks
- Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
- Acoustics package
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Door handles, body colour
- Trunk entrapment release, internal
- Locks, front and rear doors, power
- Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
- Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
- Antenna, short, roof mounted
- Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
- Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down
- Heater ducts, rear passenger
- Storage, upper dash
- Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror
- Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted
- Rear floor mats, carpeted
- Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
- Seating, premium cloth
- Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
- Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
- Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
- Seating, front bucket
- Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
- Audio system, AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback, graphical display
- Audio system, 6-speaker system -inc: aux input jack
- Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
- Seating, articulating centre armrest
- Seating, 6-way manual driver
- Lighting, front reading lights
- Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
- Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
- Windows, power, driver express up/down
- Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
- Glass, solar ray, tinted
- Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
- Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
- Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
- Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Airbags, front passenger/child sensing system
- Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
- Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
- Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
- Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
- Airbags, driver and front passenger
- Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
- Chassis rear, compound crank with Z link design
- Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
- Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
- Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
- Alternator, 120 amps
- Steering, power, electric
- Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
- Transmission, 6-speed manual
- Wheels, 16 x 6.5 steel with painted silver wheel covers
- OnStar, in Vehicle Communications System and Assistance Service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
