2012 Chrysler 200

45,783 KM

$11,777

+ tax & licensing
$11,777

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

Super Low K's*LX*2.4L-4cyl* Cruise Control*FWD

2012 Chrysler 200

Super Low K's*LX*2.4L-4cyl* Cruise Control*FWD

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,777

+ taxes & licensing

45,783KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB2CN213009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Low K's, 2.4L-4cyl, Keyless entry, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive.  Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it.  We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. 

Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and  Zack Rafih - 15 years experience.  www.essexmotors.ca 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

