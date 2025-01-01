2012 Fiat 500

Menu
Low Ks, 2dr coupe, Front wheel drive, 1.4L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 58433
  • Mileage 171,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 2dr coupe, Front wheel drive, 1.4L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity, Cruise control, Keyless entry, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning.

Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

