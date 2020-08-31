2012 Ford F-150

Convenience
Carpeted front/rear floor mats
Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Safety
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Windows
Rear window privacy glass
Suspension
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
Dual covered visor mirrors
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: clock, speed-compensated volume, aux audio input jack
17 machined painted aluminum wheels
Premium cloth 40/20/40 split bench front seat -inc: manual driver lumbar, armrest, storage, cupholders
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode
