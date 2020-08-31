Menu
2012 Ford F-150

202,933 KM

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
XLT | As Is

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

  7. 5753541
202,933KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5753541
  Stock #: IA111A
  VIN: 1FTFX1ET1CKD11959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Steel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 202,933 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
Carpeted front/rear floor mats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr locks
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Rear window privacy glass
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
SPEED CONTROL
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
HD shock absorbers
Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
Black door handles
2-ton jack
Dual covered visor mirrors
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Black tailgate handle
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Black pwr mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Single Exhaust
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) fobs, illuminated entry, panic button
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts, outboard pre-tensioners
Chrome bar-style grille -inc: chrome surround, black mesh
Chrome front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valence
Display centre -inc: trip computer, warning message, text function
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: clock, speed-compensated volume, aux audio input jack
17 machined painted aluminum wheels
Premium cloth 40/20/40 split bench front seat -inc: manual driver lumbar, armrest, storage, cupholders
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode
3.7L 24-valve V6 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-776-6447

