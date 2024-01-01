Menu
Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker. Recent Arrival! Sterling Gray Metallic 2012 Ford Focus Titanium | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Cruise Control | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Many owners say they appreciate Focuss styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2012 Ford Focus

166,337 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,337KM
VIN 1FAHP3N28CL181741

  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97154A
  • Mileage 166,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.

Recent Arrival! Sterling Gray Metallic 2012 Ford Focus Titanium | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Cruise Control |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Many owners say they appreciate Focus's styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2012 Ford Focus