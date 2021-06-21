This 2012 Nissan Frontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanFrontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Nissan Frontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
Front overhead console w/sunglass storage
Locking dampened glove compartment
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
(4) cup holders
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Front seat side-impact airbags
Map Lights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
full size spare tire
4-wheel drive
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Black door handles
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Integrated fender flares
Independent double-wishbone front suspension
Vehicle security system
Mast antenna
Front stabilizer bar
Chrome front/rear bumper
Immobilizer key system
Energy absorbing steering column
Side door guard beams
(2) rear coat hangers
Front tow hook
Cloth Seat Trim
Front/rear door map pockets
Hood buckling creases
Front curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Shift interlock
(2) bottle holders
Front UV-reducing solar glass
Removable locking tailgate
Chrome frame front grille
Black pwr/heated folding mirrors
(4) rope hooks
Utili-track channel system w/(4) aluminum C-channel cleats