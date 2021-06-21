2012 Nissan Frontier

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7461194

7461194 Stock #: 96165A

96165A VIN: 1N6AD0FV3CC457686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBONY

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96165A

Mileage 136,252 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm Front overhead console w/sunglass storage Locking dampened glove compartment Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Rear Window Defroster (4) cup holders Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Front seat side-impact airbags Convenience Map Lights Variable intermittent windshield wipers Mechanical full size spare tire 4-wheel drive Electronic brake force distribution Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Black door handles Powertrain 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord Power Options Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Integrated fender flares Suspension Independent double-wishbone front suspension Security Vehicle security system Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna Additional Features Front stabilizer bar Chrome front/rear bumper Immobilizer key system Energy absorbing steering column Side door guard beams (2) rear coat hangers Front tow hook Cloth Seat Trim Front/rear door map pockets Hood buckling creases Front curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor Shift interlock (2) bottle holders Front UV-reducing solar glass Removable locking tailgate Chrome frame front grille Black pwr/heated folding mirrors (4) rope hooks Utili-track channel system w/(4) aluminum C-channel cleats Spray-in bedliner Tailgate light (2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors (6) assist grips Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system LATCH upper tether anchor (2) 12V DC pwr outlets (2) front adjustable head restraints Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature Front/rear black splash guards Front reclining/sliding captain chairs Upper IP storage tray Pwr windows w/auto driver down & retained accessory pwr Rear seatback pocket Vehicle dynamic control w/hill descent control & hill start assist 4-wheel limited slip -inc: traction control (5) P265/70R16 all-season OWL tires 4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat 3-passenger 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners, load limiters Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension Centre console -inc: bin w/latching lid, open storage Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, tachometer, dual trip odometers, volts Auto locking front hubs 5-speed wide ratio automatic transmission w/OD 16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high beam, immobilizer, low fuel, low oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, overdrive off, seatbelt, slip, stop/taillight bulb, traction cont...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.