2012 Nissan Frontier

136,252 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

136,252KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7461194
  Stock #: 96165A
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV3CC457686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96165A
  • Mileage 136,252 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Nissan Frontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanFrontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Nissan Frontier SV | Remote Start | Navigation | Tonneau Cover will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
Front overhead console w/sunglass storage
Locking dampened glove compartment
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
(4) cup holders
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Front seat side-impact airbags
Map Lights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
full size spare tire
4-wheel drive
Electronic brake force distribution
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Black door handles
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Integrated fender flares
Independent double-wishbone front suspension
Vehicle security system
Mast antenna
Front stabilizer bar
Chrome front/rear bumper
Immobilizer key system
Energy absorbing steering column
Side door guard beams
(2) rear coat hangers
Front tow hook
Cloth Seat Trim
Front/rear door map pockets
Hood buckling creases
Front curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Shift interlock
(2) bottle holders
Front UV-reducing solar glass
Removable locking tailgate
Chrome frame front grille
Black pwr/heated folding mirrors
(4) rope hooks
Utili-track channel system w/(4) aluminum C-channel cleats
Spray-in bedliner
Tailgate light
(2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net
Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors
(6) assist grips
Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors
Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system
LATCH upper tether anchor
(2) 12V DC pwr outlets
(2) front adjustable head restraints
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature
Front/rear black splash guards
Front reclining/sliding captain chairs
Upper IP storage tray
Pwr windows w/auto driver down & retained accessory pwr
Rear seatback pocket
Vehicle dynamic control w/hill descent control & hill start assist
4-wheel limited slip -inc: traction control
(5) P265/70R16 all-season OWL tires
4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat
3-passenger 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers
Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners, load limiters
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition
Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension
Centre console -inc: bin w/latching lid, open storage
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, tachometer, dual trip odometers, volts
Auto locking front hubs
5-speed wide ratio automatic transmission w/OD
16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels
Warning lights -inc: ABS, airbag, battery charge, brake, cruise control, door ajar, engine check, high beam, immobilizer, low fuel, low oil pressure, low tire pressure, low washer fluid, overdrive off, seatbelt, slip, stop/taillight bulb, traction cont...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

