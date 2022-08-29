Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 3 Series. This BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW 3 Series. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive.
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Electric pwr steering (EPS)
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
Diversity antenna
HD Radio
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
hill descent control (HDC)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...
Adaptive Headlamps
Dakota Leather Seat Trim
Smoker's pkg
High-gloss shadowline side window frame trim
Central remote locking -inc: fuel filler door
Xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings
High-gloss black front air dam accent
Front & rear high-gloss black bumper stripes
Front chrome kidney grille -inc: (8) high-gloss black slats
High-beam assistant
Brushed aluminum trim -inc: highlight trim finishers
40/20/40 through-load split-folding rear seat
3-spoke multi-function heated leather sport steering wheel -inc: red stitching