2013 BMW 3 Series

106,959 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,959KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9287500
  Stock #: JC078F
  VIN: WBA3B9C58DF140154

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC078F
  • Mileage 106,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW 3 Series. This BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW 3 Series. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive.

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Coded driveaway protection
Front centre armrest w/storage
Anthracite Roofliner
Multi-purpose centre console storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Velour floor mats
Tire pressure warning
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Remote keyless entry -inc: multi-function self-charging remote
Dynamic cruise control -inc: brake function
Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
Front & rear door storage
Extended instrument cluster
Oil service interval
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
High-pressure headlamp washer system
LED taillights & rear turn signals
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Brake energy regeneration
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Electric pwr steering (EPS)
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Air curtain
Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
Lightweight aluminum & steel body
Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
Diversity antenna
HD Radio
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
hill descent control (HDC)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Dual front knee airbags
Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
Acoustic seat-belt warning
Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr...
Adaptive Headlamps
Dakota Leather Seat Trim
Smoker's pkg
High-gloss shadowline side window frame trim
Central remote locking -inc: fuel filler door
Xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings
High-gloss black front air dam accent
Front & rear high-gloss black bumper stripes
Front chrome kidney grille -inc: (8) high-gloss black slats
High-beam assistant
Brushed aluminum trim -inc: highlight trim finishers
40/20/40 through-load split-folding rear seat
3-spoke multi-function heated leather sport steering wheel -inc: red stitching
Instrument cluster w/red inner rings & chrono scale
Coral red trim highlight
Switchable front & rear welcome lights -inc: white or cold white
Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light
High-gloss black B-pillar
Sport Line
Switchable ambient lighting -inc: BMW classic light orange, line-signature LED cold white
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve TwinPower turbo I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport plus mode
Dual exhaust w/black chrome finisher
** PRELIMINARY STANDARD EQUIPMENT **
Servotronic pwr steering
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
8-speed sport automatic transmission -inc: paddle shifters
USB integration w/Bluetooth
HiFi anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, aux audio input, (9) speakers w/(2) subwoofers, remote control w/signature key
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket sport seats -inc: driver seat memory, adjustable side bolsters & thigh rest
4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5 display, (8) programmable memory keys
Aluminum door entry sills w/sport line designation
18 x 8.0 front & rear alloy wheels (style 397) -inc: P225/45R18 front & run-flat all season tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

