2013 BMW 3 Series

Listing ID: 9287500

9287500 Stock #: JC078F

JC078F VIN: WBA3B9C58DF140154

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # JC078F

Mileage 106,959 KM

Vehicle Features Interior rear window defogger Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Tilt/telescopic steering column pwr trunk release Coded driveaway protection Front centre armrest w/storage Anthracite Roofliner Multi-purpose centre console storage Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Velour floor mats Tire pressure warning Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers Fully-finished trunk Locking illuminated glove box Condition based service interval display Remote keyless entry -inc: multi-function self-charging remote Dynamic cruise control -inc: brake function Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option Front & rear door storage Extended instrument cluster Oil service interval Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls Exterior Automatic Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Pwr glass sunroof Halogen free-form fog lights Adaptive LED brakelights White turn signal indicator lenses Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets High-pressure headlamp washer system LED taillights & rear turn signals Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling Brake energy regeneration xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split Electric pwr steering (EPS) Front & rear ventilated disc brakes Air curtain Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button Lightweight aluminum & steel body Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna HD Radio Safety SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Anti-lock braking system (ABS) hill descent control (HDC) Battery safety terminal (BST) Collapsible tube crash technology Dual front side-impact thorax airbags Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II) Dual front knee airbags Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor Acoustic seat-belt warning Luggage compartment emergency unlocking Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability contr... Additional Features Adaptive Headlamps Dakota Leather Seat Trim Smoker's pkg High-gloss shadowline side window frame trim Central remote locking -inc: fuel filler door Xenon headlamps -inc: luminous rings High-gloss black front air dam accent Front & rear high-gloss black bumper stripes Front chrome kidney grille -inc: (8) high-gloss black slats High-beam assistant Brushed aluminum trim -inc: highlight trim finishers 40/20/40 through-load split-folding rear seat 3-spoke multi-function heated leather sport steering wheel -inc: red stitching Instrument cluster w/red inner rings & chrono scale Coral red trim highlight Switchable front & rear welcome lights -inc: white or cold white Front & rear reading lights -inc: soft light High-gloss black B-pillar Sport Line Switchable ambient lighting -inc: BMW classic light orange, line-signature LED cold white 3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve TwinPower turbo I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport plus mode Dual exhaust w/black chrome finisher ** PRELIMINARY STANDARD EQUIPMENT ** Servotronic pwr steering Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system 8-speed sport automatic transmission -inc: paddle shifters USB integration w/Bluetooth HiFi anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, aux audio input, (9) speakers w/(2) subwoofers, remote control w/signature key 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket sport seats -inc: driver seat memory, adjustable side bolsters & thigh rest 4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5 display, (8) programmable memory keys Aluminum door entry sills w/sport line designation 18 x 8.0 front & rear alloy wheels (style 397) -inc: P225/45R18 front & run-flat all season tires

