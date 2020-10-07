This 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium Collection is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac XTS Premium Collection that you won't find in your average vehicle. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Cadillac XTS Premium Collection is sure to sell fast. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Heated rear seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
RAIN SENSE WIPERS
Cargo convenience net
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Illuminated door handles
Adaptive remote vehicle start
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Trunk release, power
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Power Front Passenger Lumbar Control
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Universal home remote, programmable
Trunk entrapment release handle, internal
Alternator, 170 amps
Tail lamps, LED
Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
Glass, Solar Ray, all windows
Seatbelts, front 3-point with pretensioners
Tires, P245/45R19 all-season, blackwall
Mats, floor, front and rear carpeted
Antenna, roof mounted, diversity
12 full colour reconfigurable cluster
BOSE audio 5.1 surround sound (14) speaker premium system
CUE information & media control system w/embedded navigation -inc: enhanced voice recognition w/single-line destination entry, 3D maps, turn-by-turn voice guidance & touch-screen gesture control
USB iPod/MP3 and mass storage device input jack located in console, behind motorized face plate storage bin
Dual thru fascia exhaust
Automatic highbeam headlights
Intellibeam/adaptive forward lighting with automatic levelling
Premium collection -inc: 12 colour reconfigurable cluster, tri-zone climate control w/rear seat controls, heads up display, wood trim, real sapele wood on instrument panel & door trim, adaptive forward lighting w/auto levelling, navigation system, BOSE...
OnStar in-vehicle communications system and assistance service with 1-year of the Directions and Connections plan with turn-by-turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor as...
