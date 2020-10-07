Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac XTS

104,886 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

Premium Collection | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac XTS

Premium Collection | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6114708
  2. 6114708
  3. 6114708
  4. 6114708
  5. 6114708
  6. 6114708
  7. 6114708
  8. 6114708
  9. 6114708
  10. 6114708
  11. 6114708
  12. 6114708
  13. 6114708
  14. 6114708
  15. 6114708
  16. 6114708
  17. 6114708
  18. 6114708
  19. 6114708
  20. 6114708
  21. 6114708
  22. 6114708
  23. 6114708
  24. 6114708
  25. 6114708
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,886KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6114708
  • Stock #: IA163A
  • VIN: 2G61S5S36D9124940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IA163A
  • Mileage 104,886 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Cadillac XTS Premium Collection is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac XTS Premium Collection that you won't find in your average vehicle. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Cadillac XTS Premium Collection is sure to sell fast. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Heated rear seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
RAIN SENSE WIPERS
Cargo convenience net
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Illuminated door handles
Adaptive remote vehicle start
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Trunk release, power
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Power Driver Lumbar Control
Power Front Passenger Lumbar Control
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Universal home remote, programmable
Trunk entrapment release handle, internal
Alternator, 170 amps
Tail lamps, LED
Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
Glass, Solar Ray, all windows
Seatbelts, front 3-point with pretensioners
Tires, P245/45R19 all-season, blackwall
Mats, floor, front and rear carpeted
Antenna, roof mounted, diversity
12 full colour reconfigurable cluster
BOSE audio 5.1 surround sound (14) speaker premium system
CUE information & media control system w/embedded navigation -inc: enhanced voice recognition w/single-line destination entry, 3D maps, turn-by-turn voice guidance & touch-screen gesture control
USB iPod/MP3 and mass storage device input jack located in console, behind motorized face plate storage bin
Dual thru fascia exhaust
Automatic highbeam headlights
Intellibeam/adaptive forward lighting with automatic levelling
Mouldings, bodyside
Lighting, xenon high intensity discharge (HID)
Spare wheel, 18 X 4 aluminum, compact spare
Mirrors, heated, power, integrated turn signal, memory, driver side automatic dimming, driver/passenger reverse tilt-down
Acoustic laminated windshield
Wheels, 19 x 8.5 polished aluminum
Fuel fill, locking with door lock and cap less fueling system
Door locks, power programmable -inc: anti lockout
Windows, power express up/down -inc: pinchguard, rear passenger lockout
Glove box door, power, lockable
Ventilated (fan based cooling) driver seat
Interior ambient mood lighting
Mirrors, rear-view, automatic dimming
Seats, front driver and passenger reclining buckets -inc: map pockets
Cruise control, electronic -inc: speed resume
Passenger seat adjustment, 10-way power
Front head restraints, 4-way adjustable
Leather wrapped shifter knob with wood insert
Sunshades, sliding with illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors
EZ Key passive entry system, keyless start
Ventilated (fan based cooling) front passenger seat
Rear head restraints, height-adjustable, manual folding
Console floor -inc: sliding armrest, storage bin, storage tray, dual hidden cupholders, dual USB, SD card slot & aux jack
Front passenger seat thigh adjustment, manual
Steering wheel controls -inc: controls for audio, cruise control
Real sapele wood trim console and centre stack
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: armrest storage, (2) cup holders, pass thru
Driver seat adjustment, 10-way power
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: analogue speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip computer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge, compass
Climate control, tri-zone automatic air conditioning -inc: rear seat controls, air filtration w/particulate/pollen/odour filter
Lighting, door puddle, interior door handle, glove box, cargo, front footwell courtesy lighting
Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm, deck lid release
Front console centre with 110V power and 150 watt max centre
Retained accessory power -inc: radio, windows, climate control after key off
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
2-set memory for driver's seat and exterior mirrors
Front driver seat thigh adjustment, manual
Seat trim, leather seating surfaces
Rear console heating/cooling ducts
Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary -inc: instrument panel, inside centre console, rear of centre console
Heated steering wheel, leather wrapped, real sapele wood trim, 4-spoke with tap up/down controls
Battery, 12V/70 amps, maintenance free with battery run down protection
Steering, hydraulic, power-assist, variable effort assist, rack and pinion
Exhaust system, dual hidden
Magnetic ride control, continuously variable real time damping suspension
Power 4-Wheel Disc w/front Brembo calipers, 4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS), intelligent brake assist
Axle ratio, 2.77
Parking brake, electronic
Hi-per front strut suspension
Engine, 3.6L V6 DI VVT
Automatic level control, rear air suspension
Forward collision alert seat and reflective LED display
Seatbelts, rear 3-point, all rear seating positions
Airbags, front driver and passenger, dual stage w/air bag suppression & passenger detecting system
Child security rear power door locks
StabiliTrak, electric stability control
Rear cross traffic alert sensor
Side obstacle detection sensor
Airbags, rear thorax air bags, outboard passengers
Airbags, side, head curtain, for outboard seating positions
Airbags, front thorax air bag, driver and front seat passenger
Traction control -inc: full range, brake & engine controlled
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 120 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) trial months beyond which service fees apply)
CUE (Cadillac User Experience) 8 colour capacitive touch screen -inc: haptic feedback, interactive gesture control, speech recognition, phone & audio streaming 3.0 Bluetooth, enhanced USB music playback & iPod control, SD memory card slot w/full song i...
Transmission, 6-speed automatic w/steering wheel mounted manual shift control
Luxury collection -inc: cargo convenience net, heated steering wheel/leather wrapped/real sapele wood trim, leather wrapped shifter w/wood insert, rear vision camera, 2-setting driver seat & exterior mirror memory, heated rear seats, interior ambient m...
Premium collection -inc: 12 colour reconfigurable cluster, tri-zone climate control w/rear seat controls, heads up display, wood trim, real sapele wood on instrument panel & door trim, adaptive forward lighting w/auto levelling, navigation system, BOSE...
OnStar in-vehicle communications system and assistance service with 1-year of the Directions and Connections plan with turn-by-turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor as...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 72,548 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 46,568 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL |...
 72,567 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory